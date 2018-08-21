Universal Orlando adds dates, reveals final house for Halloween Horror Nights 2018

click to enlarge
Photo via Universal Orlando
Universal Orlando just revealed the final house for this year's Halloween Horror Nights, and they added two more days to the already historically massive event.
This morning, Universal released details on the tenth and final house, "Scary Tales: Deadly Ever After," a previous fan favorite but with a slight twist.
From Universal:
Guests will encounter The Wicked Witch of the West, who has seized control of the fairytale realm and is tormenting treasured storybook characters in hideous and cruel alternate storylines. As guests venture through this nightmarish bedtime story, they’ll see familiar characters now turned evil including Hansel and Gretel salivating for human flesh, a splattered Humpty Dumpty and more.
The company also added the dates: Wednesday, September 19 and Wednesday, September 26, making this year's event a total of 35 nights, which is the longest in history.
So far, the new house is just one of a historic 10 mazes planned for this year's Halloween Horror Nights, which so far includes The Horrors of Blum House, Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers, Seeds of Revenge, Revenge of Chucky, Killer Klowns from Outer Space, Slaughter Sinema, Trick 'r Treat, Dead Exposure: Patient Zero, and the highly anticipated Stranger Things house.
Halloween Horror Nights 2018 kicks off Sept. 14 and will be open on selected days until Nov. 3. Tickets can be purchased here.
