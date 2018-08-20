Universal brings back 'Horrors of Blumhouse' to Halloween Horror Nights 2018

“The Horrors of Blumhouse” maze will bring guests face-to-face with the most gruesome scenes from the déjà vu thriller Happy Death Day, as well as from The First Purge, the newly-released prequel to The Purge series. In Happy Death Day, guests will be transported to the film’s college town, where they will be forced to relive the last day of a student’s life over and over again…until she breaks the murderous cycle. Then, in The First Purge, guests will run for their lives as menacing citizens from the film hunt them as part of the first barbaric government experiment where all crime is declared legal for 12 hours."The new house is just one of a historic 10 mazes planned for this year's Halloween Horror Nights, which so far includes Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers, Seeds of Revenge, Revenge of Chucky, Killer Klowns from Outer Space, Slaughter Sinema, Trick 'r Treat, Dead Exposure: Patient Zero, and the highly anticipated Stranger Things house.
