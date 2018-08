Universal brings back 'Horrors of Blumhouse' to Halloween Horror Nights 2018

click to enlarge

Announced today, Universal Orlando will once again feature the films of horror producer Jason Blum at Halloween Horror Nights.The new maze "The Horrors of Blumhouse" will feature characters and scenes from the filmsand the recently releasedFrom Universal:The new house is just one of a historic 10 mazes planned for this year's Halloween Horror Nights, which so far includes Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers, Seeds of Revenge, Revenge of Chucky, Killer Klowns from Outer Space, Slaughter Sinema, Trick 'r Treat, Dead Exposure: Patient Zero, and the highly anticipated Stranger Things house.Halloween Horror Nights 2018 kicks off Sept. 14 and will be open on selected days until Nov. 3. Tickets can be purchased here.