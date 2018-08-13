New mini burger restaurant coming to downtown Orlando

click to enlarge

Photo via Burgerim/Facebook
A new tiny burger joint is coming to downtown Orlando.
Fast casual chain Burgerim will open a new location at 131 N. Orange Avenue
, next to Insomnia Cookies and Orange County Brewers.
The chain allows patrons the choice between an "uno, duo, trio, or 16-count party pack" of small burgers, all of which are customizable with varying patty flavors, buns, sauces, etc. Their burgers also come with vegan and gluten-free options.
If burgers that make your hands look huge aren't your thing, Burgerim's menu
also features wings, salads and beer.
It would appear the company is spreading their petite patty concept all over Central Florida. Besides the new downtown outpost, Burgerim will also add a location near the Orange County Convention Center at 6139 Westwood Blvd, another location in Maitland in the Maitland City Centre, and another in Kissimmee off of Highway 192.
No opening dates have been announced.
