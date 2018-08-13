Jimmy Buffett endorses Gwen Graham for Florida governor

click to enlarge
-
Photo via Jimmy Buffett/Facebook
-
Jimmy Buffett
Listen up, parrotheads – legendary singer songwriter Jimmy Buffett has endorsed Democratic candidate Gwen Graham in the Florida governor's race.
Graham's campaign says Buffett will also be hosting a "Get Out the Vote" concern for the former Congresswoman on Aug. 23 in South Florida. Buffett, who spoken out before on environmental issues, said in a statement
that Graham will "protect our precious natural environment, ensure we have strong public schools and affordable health care."
"She has a heart for people and a passion for the Sunshine state," Buffet said. "It’s been too long since we have had a Governor for all the people. For that reason, I am supporting my friend, Democrat Gwen Graham, for governor and I encourage ya'll to do the same."
Graham's campaign referenced Buffett's work as a "long-standing advocate of Florida's environment and quality of life" in thanking him for his endorsement.
"Jimmy isn’t just a legendary musician, he is also a dedicated environmentalist who has worked with my family for years to preserve Florida’s natural treasures,"Graham said in a statement. "I am proud to have earned his vote on Election Day – come that Tuesday it’ll be alright."
Graham is up for the Democratic nomination against former Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine, real estate billionaire Jeff Greene, Winter Park businessman Chris King and Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum.
Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.