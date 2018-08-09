Tip Jar

Thursday, August 9, 2018

Jinya Ramen Bar is now open in Thornton Park

Posted By on Thu, Aug 9, 2018 at 2:54 PM

Orlando's latest slurppery is now officially open in Thornton Park.

After nearly a year to get off the ground, the popular noodle chain Jinya Ramen Bar debuted their first Florida location yesterday in the former Verde Cantina space at 8 N. Summerlin Ave.

The new outpost is open 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

Besides a plethora of broths, Jinya also serves up bao sandwiches, fusion tacos, quinoa salads, fried chicken, poké bowls and more.



