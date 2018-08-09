Thursday, August 9, 2018
Jinya Ramen Bar is now open in Thornton Park
Posted
By Colin Wolf
on Thu, Aug 9, 2018 at 2:54 PM
click to enlarge
Orlando's latest slurppery is now officially open in Thornton Park.
After nearly a year to get off the ground, the popular noodle chain Jinya Ramen Bar
debuted their first Florida location yesterday in the former Verde Cantina space at 8 N. Summerlin Ave.
The new outpost is open 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
Besides a plethora of broths, Jinya also serves up bao sandwiches, fusion tacos, quinoa salads, fried chicken, poké bowls and more.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest dining news every Friday morning with our weekly Food + Drink newsletter.
Tags: Jinya, ramen, Thornton Park, Image