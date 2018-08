Jinya Ramen Bar is now open in Thornton Park

click to enlarge Photo via Jinya/Facebook

Orlando's latest slurppery is now officially open in Thornton Park.After nearly a year to get off the ground, the popular noodle chain Jinya Ramen Bar debuted their first Florida location yesterday in the former Verde Cantina space at 8 N. Summerlin Ave.The new outpost is open 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.Besides a plethora of broths, Jinya also serves up bao sandwiches, fusion tacos, quinoa salads, fried chicken, poké bowls and more.