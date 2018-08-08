The Gist

Wednesday, August 8, 2018

You have one last chance to see Orlando's waterskiing squirrel, Twiggy, before she retires

Posted By on Wed, Aug 8, 2018 at 1:54 PM

Twiggy, a waterskiing squirrel from Orlando, is hanging up her skis for good, but not without one last rip around the heated pool.

The squirrel will make two final appearances at the Orlando Boat Show on Saturday, Aug. 18, and Sunday, Aug. 19. Twiggy will "ski" on Saturday at noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., and on Sunday at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. 

Twiggy is just one of a long line of waterskiing squirrels who took up the name and the massive responsibility of bravely strapping on tiny skis and carving the wake behind a little remote-controlled boat.  At some point in the near future, a new squirrel will likely be chosen to take up the rope.

All we can do is wait, and wonder who will answer the call.


