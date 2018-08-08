Enzian withdraws expansion plans from consideration by the City of Maitland

click to enlarge

Enzian’s Board of Directors has decided to withdraw its application for an expansion with the City of Maitland due to potential risks that would leave organization unsustainable.



“As you are aware, we have been diligently working toward Enzian’s expansion for some time, Enzian Forever. The City of Maitland’s parking code necessitated a long-term joint parking commitment from the Park Maitland School. Upon further consideration of the recent sale of Park Maitland to an out-of-town company, and after careful review and considerable discussion, Enzian’s Board of Directors determined that if Enzian moves forward with our submission to the City and is granted our approvals, we would face potentially unacceptable new risks,” said Enzian Theater’s Executive Director, David Schillhammer. “Among the risks, if the school’s new owners, or its landowners, decide at any time to redevelop their site, then we would lose the use of all the additional seating we would be building with our expansion, and would have to reduce operations below that which we have today to an unsustainable level. Therefore, we are regretfully withdrawing our application for this expansion with the City, and must abandon our current plan to better serve Maitland and our greater community.”



Allan E. Keen, Chairman of Enzian Board of Directors, said, “Enzian, its Board, staff, and the Tiedtke Family are deeply appreciative of the strong support from those of you who love Enzian and its mission, and the Board intends to work towards making the Enzian Experience even better for you, and our large base of Members and supporters. For Enzian holds a very special place as a unique and highly valuable community asset, one that will continue to serve our Members and film-loving Central Floridians for years to come."

