Tuesday, August 7, 2018

Florida Republican who tried to abolish EPA says toxic algae crisis is 'horrifying'

Posted By on Tue, Aug 7, 2018 at 4:23 PM

click to enlarge SCREENGRAB VIA MSNBC
  • Screengrab via MSNBC
Matt Gaetz, a Republican congressman from Florida who once filed a bill to eliminate the Environmental Protection Agency, has realized that our state's current incredibly disgusting algae crisis is indeed "horrifying."

The congressman tweeted out his environmental epiphany Monday evening, saying, "This is horrifying," while retweeting a post showing photos of toxic sludge, scores of bloated fish, a dead dolphin and a whale shark.  Naturally, any person would be disturbed by photos showing dead animals washed ashore on Florida's beaches, but Gaetz reaction is especially rich considering his well-documented terrible opinions regarding the environment.

In February of 2017, Gaetz filed a one-sentence bill to abolish the EPA, stating that "this legislation is necessary because it is the states and local communities that are best positioned to responsibly regulate the environmental assets within their jurisdictions."

"The American people are drowning in rules and regulations promulgated by unelected bureaucrats; and the Environmental Protection Agency has become an extraordinary offender," continued Gaetz.

Besides attempting to gut the one government agency responsible for regulating our country's pollution, Gaetz also applauded Trump's decision to pull out of the Paris climate agreement, and said that global warming could be something that's totally natural.

Sure, the congressman did join the 86-member Climate Solutions Caucus, a mostly symbolic bipartisan group of lawmakers who've essentially pledged to look like they care about climate change – but, of course, he's also stopped short of supporting any real solutions.

For the past eight years, Gaetz and the rest of the Florida GOP – specifically Gov. Rick Scott, agriculture commissioner Adam Putnam and AG Pam Bondi – have done everything possible to loosen restrictions and create an environment primed for red tide and blue-green algae blooms.

So, yes, they should be "horrified" at their own mess.

