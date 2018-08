click to enlarge Image via Ferg's Depot on Facebook

Ferg’s Depot, the 15,000-square-foot restaurant/sports bar housed inside the original 1889 Church Street Station train depot, has closed.Employees were notified that Saturday, Aug. 4, would be the final night of service.Owner Mark Ferguson had listed the property for sale last summer for $4,500,000.No word on whether the property was sold, or who'll be moving into the mammoth space.More details as they develop.