Florida's Bethune-Cookman marching band gets a series on Netflix

The Marching Wildcats band of Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona Beach debuted a Netflix series Friday.
"Marching Orders" is a 12-episode unscripted series produced by Stage 13 that follows the nationally recognized band as they hold auditions and run drills under the Florida sun.
"Two things are gonna happen," band director Donovan "The Devil" Wells tells his band in the trailer. "You gonna kick somebody's ass or you gonna get your ass kicked."
The inside look at marching band culture in historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) promises to show the audience how band members "fight to keep their spots, memorize routines, tend to their social lives – and slay the competition," according to Stage 13
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.