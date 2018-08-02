Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, August 2, 2018

Bloggytown

Protests continue over Florida's plan to terminate AIDS Healthcare Foundation contract

Posted By on Thu, Aug 2, 2018 at 11:05 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY SPFLAUM VIA ADOBE STOCK
A fight over who should provide care for patients struggling with HIV and AIDS is growing increasingly bitter as opponents continue to blame Gov. Rick Scott.

The AIDS Healthcare Foundation, which is battling a state plan to terminate its Medicaid contract, has been leading protests against the Scott administration.

More than 100 HIV/AIDS activists will gather Thursday at Orlando’s Hispanic Office for Local Assistance to protest the decision to remove the foundation’s managed-care plan from the state Medicaid program.

The foundation is also paying for ads on Orlando and Miami stations saying Scott is denying patients a choice of health-care plans, which the administration says is “totally false.”

McKinley Lewis, a spokesman for Scott, said the dispute has “nothing to do with helping patients – this is just about a private vendor being upset that the state will be contracting with someone else to do more for this vulnerable population.”

One of the talking points used by protesters is that Florida ranks first in the number of HIV diagnoses and that the virus is disproportionately impacting the Hispanic community. Scott, a Republican, is running for U.S. Senate and faces longtime Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson in the November election.

Both candidates have been courting Puerto Rican voters during the campaign.

According to recent statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the rate of Hispanic males living in Florida with an HIV diagnosis is 1.9 times that of white males. The rate of Hispanic females living with an HIV diagnosis in Florida is 2.5 times higher than that of white females.

The state Agency for Health Care Administration announced in April that it was going to contract for HIV and AIDS care with Clear Health Alliance, an HMO owned by Simply Healthcare.

The AIDS Healthcare Foundation plan, known as Positive Healthcare, would not be awarded specialty contracts in Medicaid regions 10 and 11, which include Fort Lauderdale and Miami, ground zero for new HIV infections.

Positive Healthcare has challenged the agency’s decision in state administrative court, but it faces an uphill battle in remaining an option for Medicaid patients in Southeast Florida.

Nevertheless, Imara Canady, regional communication and community engagement director for the Southern bureau of the AIDS Healthcare Foundation, said Scott has the influence to change the agency’s position if he wanted.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. SeaWorld had a horrible July Read More

  2. Florida judge weighs records dispute in FIU bridge collapse Read More

  3. Jinya Ramen Bar will open in Thornton Park next week Read More

  4. New cocktail bar moving into former Red Mug Diner space in downtown Orlando Read More

  5. The Ying Yang Twins are coming to Orlando this fall Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation