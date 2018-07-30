Tom Cruise is now an official Florida man

click to enlarge
Photo via Paramount Pictures
Tom Cruise, the star of Mission: Impossible – Fallout
and a man with extremely high OT levels
, has officially moved into a penthouse in Clearwater, Florida, because he reportedly wants to be closer to the Church of Scientology's international headquarters.
According to an August 6 cover story in People Magazine
, the actor sold his Beverly Hills estate for $39 million and has "also been busy renovating a penthouse apartment in Clearwater, Fla. as a new home base."
Though it's unclear exactly when Cruise moved to Clearwater, his new pad is just a few blocks from the church's headquarters, and "locals have spotted him strolling with Scientology staffers," says People.
Cruise has been a long time advocate of Scientology
. The controversial church leader David Miscavige served as Cruise’s best man in his 2006 wedding to his former spouse Katie Holmes.
Scientology, which is legally classified by many countries as a "cult
," has been the focus of many recent damning television specials like HBO's "Going Clear," and Leah Remini's documentary series on A&E "Scientology and the Aftermath.
"
