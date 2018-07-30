The Gist

Monday, July 30, 2018

Janelle Monáe honors Pulse victims, Sasha Garden at Orlando concert

Posted By on Mon, Jul 30, 2018 at 5:23 AM


During her concert at the House of Blues, interstellar android and artist Janelle Monáe paid tribute to the transgender woman recently killed in Orlando and the 49 victims of the 2016 mass shooting at the gay nightclub Pulse.

Monáe, who identifies as queer, read the names of the 49 victims before launching into the song "So Afraid" from her new album Dirty Computer.

"We celebrate them tonight," she told the crowd. "We celebrate their bravery. I send love to all their families and friends – some of you may be here tonight. But this was a difficult show. When I started my first song, I was very emotional performing here."

Monáe said she also wanted to acknowledge Sasha Garden, a 27-year-old black trans woman who was found dead July 19 behind the Reserve at Lake Buchanan Apartments on Holden Avenue.

"I also want to acknowledge Sasha Garden, who was a black trans woman who was murdered," Monáe said. "I acknowledge all those who have lost their lives due to hate. We celebrate them. We never forget them."

Tags: ,

