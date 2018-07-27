Another Florida man was spotted clinging to a moving vehicle for some reason

Rather than paying the standard $2 bus fare
, an unidentified Florida man recently opted to hang from the back of a moving bus instead.
A video of the incident was uploaded to Facebook
by Chris Martin on Monday, and shows a man who clearly has no issues with standing on the back bumper of a moving bus on a busy Broward County street.
Martin's caption read, "Wtf going on in broward."
It's unclear exactly when the stunt took place, but according to the Sun Sentinel
, the bus was traveling along Route 60, between Broward Central Terminal and Highway 441 and Northwest 15th Street.
This is actually the third incident in the span of roughly a month involving someone clinging to a moving vehicle for dear life in the Sunshine State.
Last June two separate videos showing men holding on to the hood of a car traveling down I-95 also appeared.
