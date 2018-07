Another Florida man was spotted clinging to a moving vehicle for some reason

Rather than paying the standard $2 bus fare , an unidentified Florida man recently opted to hang from the back of a moving bus instead.A video of the incident was uploaded to Facebook by Chris Martin on Monday, and shows a man who clearly has no issues with standing on the back bumper of a moving bus on a busy Broward County street.Martin's caption read, "Wtf going on in broward."It's unclear exactly when the stunt took place, but according to the, the bus was traveling along Route 60, between Broward Central Terminal and Highway 441 and Northwest 15th Street.This is actually the third incident in the span of roughly a month involving someone clinging to a moving vehicle for dear life in the Sunshine State.Last June two separate videos showing men holding on to the hood of a car traveling down I-95 also appeared.