Wednesday, July 25, 2018

Cannibal Corpse to play Orlando this December

Posted By on Wed, Jul 25, 2018 at 2:21 PM

  Photo via Endoxa Booking/Cannibal Corpse
When no less than Senator Bob Dole referenced Cannibal Corpse as a contributing factor in the downfall of American society in 1995, the band's blood-soaked reputation was cemented as death metal legends. Fast forward through several more influential albums and an appearance on Ace Ventura: Pet Detective and Cannibal Corpse are still going strong in 2018, announcing a tour set for later this year with a big Orlando show.

The Buffalo metal band, now based in death metal hub Tampa, will be touring behind deluxe reissues of Gallery of Suicide and Bloodthirst as well as last year's new album Red Before Black.

Cannibal Corpse, Hate Eternal and Harm's Way play the Abbey on Wednesday, Dec. 5 at 7 pm. Tickets can be purchased here.
