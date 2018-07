Stasio's Italian Deli opens today in the Milk District

click to enlarge Photo via Stasio's Italian Deli/Instagram

Meats, cheeses and espresso galore – Stasio's Italian Deli is finally open in the Milk District.Stasio's debuted early this morning at 210 N. Bumby Ave., announcing operating hours of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.The deli features hot and cold Italian sandwiches, salads, packaged cheese and meats, but there will not be table seating. Breakfast items will be available for earlybirds. Other imported goodies include wine and grab-to-go items like Italian biscuits and pastries.You can follow them on Instagram or Facebook