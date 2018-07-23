Monday, July 23, 2018
Stasio's Italian Deli opens today in the Milk District
Posted
By Paola Perez
on Mon, Jul 23, 2018 at 1:36 PM
click to enlarge
Meats, cheeses and espresso galore – Stasio's Italian Deli is finally open in the Milk District.
Stasio's debuted early this morning at 210 N. Bumby Ave., announcing operating hours of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.
The deli features hot and cold Italian sandwiches, salads, packaged cheese and meats, but there will not be table seating. Breakfast items will be available for earlybirds. Other imported goodies include wine and grab-to-go items like Italian biscuits and pastries.
You can follow them on Instagram
or Facebook
.
Find out the latest dining news every Friday morning with our weekly Food + Drink newsletter.
Tags: Stasio's Italian Deli and Market, Milk District, Pizzeria Valdiano, Image