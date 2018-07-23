Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Monday, July 23, 2018

Tip Jar

Stasio's Italian Deli opens today in the Milk District

Posted By on Mon, Jul 23, 2018 at 1:36 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA STASIO'S ITALIAN DELI/INSTAGRAM
Meats, cheeses and espresso galore – Stasio's Italian Deli is finally open in the Milk District.

Stasio's debuted early this morning at 210 N. Bumby Ave., announcing operating hours of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

The deli features hot and cold Italian sandwiches, salads, packaged cheese and meats, but there will not be table seating. Breakfast items will be available for earlybirds. Other imported goodies include wine and grab-to-go items like Italian biscuits and pastries.

You can follow them on Instagram or Facebook.

Find out the latest dining news every Friday morning with our weekly Food + Drink newsletter.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Universal Orlando's rumored new theme park might now have a name Read More

  2. It looks like Orlando-based Ripley Entertainment is about to get their 'ass sued off' after Branson duck boat accident Read More

  3. A transgender woman died in Orlando today, and how it was reported was awful Read More

  4. A massive dead whale shark washed up on a Florida beach last weekend Read More

  5. Authorities won't charge Florida man for shooting man in parking lot, citing 'stand your ground' law Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation