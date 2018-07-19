Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, July 19, 2018

Bloggytown

Ted Nugent points to Pulse massacre as reason not to allow firearms at his Virginia show

Posted By on Thu, Jul 19, 2018 at 1:16 PM

click to enlarge SCREEN GRAB VIA FACEBOOK.COM/TED-NUGENT-AMERICAN
  • Screen grab via Facebook.com/Ted-Nugent-American
On Tuesday night, prior to his performance at a concert venue in Roanoke, Virginia, Ted Nugent fans were told they wouldn't be allowed to bring their firearms into the show. Nugent's management cited events like the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando as their reasoning.

It's especially odd considering that Nugent is a National Rifle Association member and outspoken gun rights supporter, as well as an advocate for open carry. Turns out, though, according to the local NBC affiliate channel WSLS, not allowing firearms into the venue was in Nugent's contract all along, which wasn't shared with the Berglund Center's management until just prior to the show.

"It happened about five minutes before we opened doors, we had a security meeting before we opened doors and the subject came up and we said, 'Yes, people will be bringing firearms,'" Berglund Center general manager Robyn Schon told WSLS.

To which Nugent's people said, "Uh, no, our agreement says no.'"

The long line of people outside the doors, many of whom were likely packing some sort of legal heat, were told they'd have to leave their guns in the car.

Earlier this year, in March, Nugent criticized high school students leading protests against gun violence, calling them "soulless" and "ignorant," as well as other charming monikers, in a seemingly soulless radio interview. The marches – coined the March for Our Lives –  were inspired by the Feb. 14 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida fisherman catches shark, which is then eaten by a 500-pound Goliath grouper Read More

  2. A Florida tourist collected 40 conch shells from the beach and now she's going to jail Read More

  3. Anna Eskamani's opponent Lou Forges just dropped out of the race for Florida House District 47 Read More

  4. Trump supporter and local asshole holds homophobic sign outside of Orlando man's home Read More

  5. A new Lucky's Market is coming to Winter Park this fall Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation