Worldwide punk showcase Foreign Dissent to celebrate fifth anniversary this October

Photo via Happy Accidents/Facebook
Happy Accidents
If you can't make it to Gainesville's annual Fest
this year - or even if you can, honestly - there's a worthy sister event with international flair going on right in our own backyard.
Now in its fifth (!) year, the Foreign Dissent
showcase, organized by local Craig Mazer, shines the spotlight on international bands traveling to Fest, giving them another opportunity to play for Florida audiences. This year's lineup features groups from five different countries playing Orlando for the first time.
This year's lineup includes: Guerilla Poubelle (France), Hora Douse (England), Mobina Galore (Canada), Happy Accidents (England), Quitters (France), Custody (Finland), LONE WOLF (Netherlands), Lost Love (Canada)
Foreign Dissent 5 is happening
at Will's Pub on Monday, Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $12-$15.
LONE WOLF! from max 4130 on Vimeo.
