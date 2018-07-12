Tip Jar

Thursday, July 12, 2018

Visit Orlando reveals new Magical Dining Month menus

Posted By on Thu, Jul 12, 2018 at 1:37 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY OF THE OSPREY TAVERN
  • Photo courtesy of The Osprey Tavern
Visit Orlando's annual Magical Dining Month is around the corner and the menus have officially been released.

Over 100 local restaurants will be participating in the annual event produced by the tourism bureau, offering guests three-course prix-fixe meals for just $35.

The month-long meal deal with run from Aug. 24 to Sept. 30. For every meal purchased, $1 will be donated to Best Buddies and Down Syndrome Association of Central Florida.

To sift through the multitude of restaurants partaking in the event, guests can choose which district and type of cuisine they'd like to indulge in on the website. The districts include Convention Area, Disney/Lake Buena Vista, Downtown, Restaurant Row, Surrounding Areas, Universal/City Walk and Winter Park.

On the website, reservations can also be made through OpenTable at many of the listed eateries to avoid long wait times and crowded entrances.

Some favorites from last year's Magical Dining Month that will also be participating this year with new menus are Ravello at the Four Seasons Orlando (Italian), Le Coq Au Vin (French) and Urbain 40 (American).

