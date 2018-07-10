Bloggytown

Tuesday, July 10, 2018

Trump supporter and local asshole holds homophobic sign outside of Orlando man's home

Posted By on Tue, Jul 10, 2018 at 5:01 PM

click to enlarge SCREENGRAB VIA FACEBOOK
  • Screengrab via Facebook
Ignoring Orlando's residential picketing ordinance, a Trump supporter was recently caught on video targeting a College Park man's home with a sign referring to him as a "Trump hater" and a "gay Asian with AIDS."

The video, which has since gone viral, shows a man identified in the clip as Matt Sherman, sitting in front of a home in the College Park neighborhood of Orlando that has anti-Trump yard signs, as well as an Anna Eskamani sign. 

The front of the man's homemade sign reads, "A butt hurt Trump hater lives here, who's the keyboard warrior now?", while the back says "A gay asian with AIDS who hates America + fireworks lives here!"
click to enlarge SCREENGRAB VIA FACEBOOK
  • Screengrab via Facebook
It's unclear at the moment what exactly fully triggered the seated asshole to picket in front of his neighbor's home, but the whole thing reportedly started as an argument on the NextDoor app that got out of hand. It should also be noted that it's illegal to directly target someone by picketing their residence in the City of Orlando.

Ordinance 43.42 was updated back in 2015, and now says that it is "unlawful for people to picket before or about the residence or dwelling of any person … This section shall not apply to a person peacefully picketing upon property which he owns or which he is lessee or peaceful picketing within a place commonly used for public assembly."

In other words, as much as you may hate your neighbor's yards signs, their fireworks, or their shitty political Facebook posts, you can't camp out in front of their house.

We'll update this post as soon more information is available.

