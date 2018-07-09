The Heard

Monday, July 9, 2018

The Heard

Good Charlotte will bring their 'Generation Rx' fall tour to Orlando

Posted By on Mon, Jul 9, 2018 at 12:50 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA GOOD CHARLOTTE/FACEBOOK
American punk-rock band Good Charlotte is touring North America this fall, and their only Florida date is in Orlando.

Good Charlotte will perform at Hard Rock Live on Tuesday, Oct. 16, and doors open at 6 p.m.

Fans can register on the band's official website by midnight tonight in order to grab up tickets available July 10. General sale starts at 10 a.m. Friday, July 13, with tickets purchased in advance starting at $38.50 and $43 at the door – if they don't sell out ahead of time, of course. VIP packages are also available.

The band posted an announcement on Facebook with the full list of dates across North America for the "GENERATION Rx" tour, named after their upcoming seventh LP slated to drop Sept. 14. The quintet released the album's synth-heavy lead single, "Actual Pain," in late May.

The song followed Good Charlotte's performance at a memorial service for Lil Peep, a fan of the band. Lil Peep, or Gustav Elijah Åhr, was a 21-year-old emo-rapper who died in November 2017 from an overdose of fentanyl and Xanax, according to Rolling Stone. Good Charlotte played Lil Peep's song "Awful Things" at the service.

The band told Rolling Stone, Generation Rx feels to us like we finally found our way back to that place," referring to the "honesty and vulnerability" of their 2016 album Young Authority, which touched on the opioid epidemic. 

