Tuesday, July 3, 2018

Watch the first trailer for Jay-Z's documentary series on Trayvon Martin

Posted By on Tue, Jul 3, 2018 at 1:33 PM


More than six years ago, unarmed 17-year-old Trayvon Martin was gunned down by neighborhood watch volunteer George Zimmerman in a gated Sanford complex.

The murder set off protests across the country about the treatment of black people by those in power, especially law enforcement, which eventually became the Black Lives Matter movement. Zimmerman, who claimed self-defense, was acquitted of Trayvon's killing in 2013.

Rest in Power: The Travyon Martin Story, is a six-part documentary series being produced by rapper Jay-Z that captures the turmoil surrounding the aftermath of Trayvon's death. The series will debut on the Paramount Network on July 30.

The new one-minute trailer shows snippets of interviews with Trayvon's parents, Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin, as well as footage from the night the teenager was killed. The series is based on the book of similar name written by Trayvon's parents.

