Tuesday, July 3, 2018

Orlando man who believes Trump was elected by God is getting his own movie

Posted By on Tue, Jul 3, 2018 at 4:47 PM

The story of an Orlando man who believes God told him Trump would become president is coming to movie theaters this fall.

The Trump Prophecy is set to hit nationwide on Oct. 2 and 4. It was created as part of a spring semester project for students at Liberty University in Virginia, one of the nation's biggest evangelical universities, according to Huffington Post.

In 2011, retired firefighter Mark Taylor was in his Orlando home when, he believes, God told him Trump would become president. It was 2 a.m. when Trump was featured in a news segment and Taylor heard God say, "You're hearing the voice of a president."

With a $2 million budget, independent Christian filmmaker Rick Eldridge is teaming up with the students to promote the idea that Trump will bring healing to not only the nation but the world as president.

Although Stephan Schultze, director of the movie and cinema program director at Liberty, claims the movie is not an endorsement of Trump, supporters of the president have gravitated toward the movie.

With advocates come opponents, and when the movie was announced, a petition was created to cancel it. Although it could be easily assumed that the petition was created by people who oppose Trump, that's not the case. It was actually created by Christians who do not believe the movie is created from a Christian point of view.

From Change.org:
This movie could reflect very poorly on all Liberty students and Liberty University as a whole. Mark Taylor claims to have received prophecies directly from God that do not align with the Bible's message. Please support this petition if you think Liberty University should focus on reflecting God’s message rather than Mark Taylor's message.

The Trump Prophecy will be an 85-minute feature, shown in 1,000 theaters across the nation.

Still no word on whether the woman from Winter Park who found an image of Jesus in her baby's dirty diaper is also getting a movie.

