Families of Parkland shooting casualties will each receive $400K from a $10.5 million fund

Screen grab via Facebook.com/Emma4Change
The Associated Press
reports that the families of the 17 victims murdered in the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School
in Parkland will each receive $400,000 from a $10.5 million fund.
Eighteen of the injured survivors will receive $1.63 million. Students who were inside the building where the Feb. 14 shooting occurred will receive $2,500, and students who were on campus but not in the building will receive $1,000.
Announced Monday, the funds – which were raised through a GoFundMe campaign that garnered nearly 37,000 donations, and which don't include the millions students have raised through other advocacy efforts – were broken down between survivors and victims by the Broward Education Foundation and a steering committee.
Payments will begin on July 16.
