Orlando Pride will host a vegan night this Saturday

Orlando City Stadium's first-ever vegan night will go down this weekend.
Orlando Vegans
, a meet-up group and food blog, is teaming up with Orlando Pride
to bring Orlando Vegans Night
to Orlando City Stadium on Saturday.
The fun will kick off at 12:30 p.m. and will run through the Pride game against the North Carolina Courage, which starts at 3:30 p.m.
The event will showcase local vegan purveyors, including BocaFresca
, DaJen Eats
, Tamale Co. Mexican Street Food
and Crazy Jack Vegan
.
Vegan options like cauliflower tacos, chips and salsa, nacho bowls topped with three-bean chili, veggie Cobb salads and black bean burgers will be available in the stadium at Casa Del Sol, City Burger and Esta Noche Concession locations. (For committed carnivores, the regular meaty and cheesy foods will also be available.)
Tickets
for the event start at $17. Participants of the event will also be offered discounted tickets for future Pride games.
