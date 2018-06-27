Tip Jar

Wednesday, June 27, 2018

Orlando Pride will host a vegan night this Saturday

Posted By on Wed, Jun 27, 2018 at 11:39 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ORLANDO PRIDE/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Orlando Pride/Facebook
Orlando City Stadium's first-ever vegan night will go down this weekend.

Orlando Vegans, a meet-up group and food blog, is teaming up with Orlando Pride to bring Orlando Vegans Night to Orlando City Stadium on Saturday.

The fun will kick off at 12:30 p.m. and will run through the Pride game against the North Carolina Courage, which starts at 3:30 p.m.

The event will showcase local vegan purveyors, including BocaFresca, DaJen Eats, Tamale Co. Mexican Street Food and Crazy Jack Vegan.

Vegan options like cauliflower tacos, chips and salsa, nacho bowls topped with three-bean chili, veggie Cobb salads and black bean burgers will be available in the stadium at Casa Del Sol, City Burger and Esta Noche Concession locations. (For committed carnivores, the regular meaty and cheesy foods will also be available.)

Tickets for the event start at $17. Participants of the event will also be offered discounted tickets for future Pride games.

