Wednesday, June 27, 2018

Creative City Project throws a special pop-up event showcasing projection artists

Posted By on Wed, Jun 27, 2018 at 4:26 PM

click to enlarge gal_projected_adobestock_85969053.jpeg.jpg
Light up your night and experience sound and color in a whole new way by stepping directly into art installations designed by six local artists. With projection mapping that will fool the eye and all kinds of interactive visual and performance art from the likes of Nathan Selikoff, Synthestruct, Matthew Mosher and Leo Aether, the exhibit is created to take you to another world, even if just for an hour. Local bands will accompany the light shows throughout the evening, making everything even more vibrant. Projected is produced by Creative City Project, an organization that holds events in Downtown Orlando, including their most well-known affair, Immerse – returning this October – intended to highlight the city’s artists and bring locals outside their homes to enjoy what the community has to offer.

7 p.m. Friday, June 29 | City Beautiful Church, 1220 Alden Road | creativecityproject.com | $10

