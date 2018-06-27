Bernie Sanders urges Disney to stop paying workers 'starvation wages'

click to enlarge
Photo by Monivette Cordeiro
After hearing stories of employees going hungry because of low pay from Disney, Bernie Sanders and 22 of his colleagues wrote a letter
to Disney CEO, Bob Iger, urging him to fix it.
The letter, which was sent yesterday, asks the CEO to agree to a contract that allows employees to earn a livable wage, as well as better health care benefits and reliable scheduling.
Sanders and his colleagues are requesting that Iger pays workers at least $15 an hour, which shouldn't be a huge deal, considering Disney made $9 billion in profits last year and scored a $1.6 million tax break from the Trump tax plan, according to the letter.
The letter also mentions that one out of ten Disney employees reported being homeless or not having a reliable place to sleep in the last two years.
"Unfortunately, while Disney's profits are soaring, the wages and benefits for many of its workers are totally inadequate. The people who walk around all day in Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck costumes, the workers who prepare and deliver food, the men and women who collect tickets and manage the rides make wages so low that they are barely surviving," said Sanders in the the letter.
This isn't the first time Sanders has come after Iger. In 2016, Sanders made a similar claim
about him not paying workers enough, to which Iger fired back. "How many jobs have you created?" Iger asked.
Iger also teased a presidential run
in Vogue
back in April.
But to have any shot at the presidency, he should probably consider allowing his employees to eat.
