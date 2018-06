John Morgan wants to put recreational marijuana on Florida's 2020 ballot

click to enlarge Photo via John Morgan/Twitter

I'm going to look at starting a fund where we all can donate to get full marijuana legalization on the ballot in 2020.



When you mess with the will of the people there are unintended consequences!!



The cannabis industry is well funded now. Money won’t be a problem. #ForThePeople — John Morgan (@JohnMorganESQ) June 26, 2018

The United States Senate race between The Astronaut and #SlickRick will be decided by the politics of pot!



We are at a tipping point much like same sex marriage was a few years ago. Democracy rules in the end!! #ForThePeople #NoSmokeIsAJoke — John Morgan (@JohnMorganESQ) June 26, 2018

Orlando attorney John Morgan wants to legalize recreational marijuana in Florida through a ballot initiative in 2020.In a series of tweets Tuesday, Morgan says he's looking at starting a fund to take donations on the effort to legalize pot. The attorney, who was behind the 2016 constitutional amendment legalizing medical marijuana in the state, is currently behind an effort to get an initiative on the 2020 ballot that would raise Florida's minimum wage to $15.Last month, Morgan said Gov. Rick Scott was "playing with political wildfire" by not allowing smokable medical marijuana in Florida. The state Department of Health is currently appealing a ruling from a Tallahassee judge ruling unconstitutional a ban on smoking medical cannabis. Morgan has called on the Republican governor to drop the state's appeal.