John Morgan wants to put recreational marijuana on Florida's 2020 ballot

I'm going to look at starting a fund where we all can donate to get full marijuana legalization on the ballot in 2020.— John Morgan (@JohnMorganESQ) June 26, 2018
When you mess with the will of the people there are unintended consequences!!
The cannabis industry is well funded now. Money won’t be a problem. #ForThePeople
The United States Senate race between The Astronaut and #SlickRick will be decided by the politics of pot!— John Morgan (@JohnMorganESQ) June 26, 2018
We are at a tipping point much like same sex marriage was a few years ago. Democracy rules in the end!! #ForThePeople #NoSmokeIsAJoke
