Tuesday, June 26, 2018

John Morgan wants to put recreational marijuana on Florida's 2020 ballot

Posted By on Tue, Jun 26, 2018 at 6:28 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA JOHN MORGAN/TWITTER
Orlando attorney John Morgan wants to legalize recreational marijuana in Florida through a ballot initiative in 2020.

In a series of tweets Tuesday, Morgan says he's looking at starting a fund to take donations on the effort to legalize pot. The attorney, who was behind the 2016 constitutional amendment legalizing medical marijuana in the state, is currently behind an effort to get an initiative on the 2020 ballot that would raise Florida's minimum wage to $15.


Last month, Morgan said Gov. Rick Scott was "playing with political wildfire" by not allowing smokable medical marijuana in Florida. The state Department of Health is currently appealing a ruling from a Tallahassee judge ruling unconstitutional a ban on smoking medical cannabis.  Morgan has called on the Republican governor to drop the state's appeal.

