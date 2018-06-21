Orlando's Joy Lane bleed alongside talented noise-heavy bill at Uncle Lou's

click to enlarge Joy Lane at Uncle Lou's

The recent scrum of noise and theatrics on Mills Avenue is what happens when jarring sonics and avant-garde intent collide. Chicago duo(say “make-out point”), for example, were a free maelstrom of noise, jazz and classical – basically theThey were haunting, heady and conceptually thick.Miami actsandtook three discrete sets of material (both individual and collaborative work) and executed it all live as essentially a single performance suite.After I’m Your Knife opened the set, Two Coin entered the fray for some joint interplay until I’m Your Knife peeled off to let Two Coin bring it to conclusion.Since their sounds and sensibilities are sonic kin, the movement between passages was remarkably natural. Fortheir language was notably legible with aOnce the beat groove was struck, it thundered like a train under siege, an oncoming rumble occasionally ripped by side blasts. With an advance that pounds the dome and pierces the ears, it’s like outsider techno for noise freaks.Making their Orlando debut, Austin’s– who’ve been recorded by theAlex Maas – were the only remotely conventionalof the bunch.Still, their execution was much weirder live, dispensing with the classic tendencies on some of their recordings for a purer, more feral and less referential attack that packs a lot of punk and noise but still throws off rock & roll animalism.But despite the least amount of gear by far, local duodelivered one of the night’s most riveting and consuming performances. Never mind their pleasing, innocent moniker – their raw electronic music is aa writhing throb stabbed by peals of scream.But basic though the sounds are (it doesn’t get much simpler than a single keyboard on a beer carton and some pedals), the totality of their visceral live performance oozes shock and Iggy Pop physicality. It’s a thrillingly hungry show of transgression and subversion.