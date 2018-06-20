Tip Jar

Wednesday, June 20, 2018

Build-your-own doughnut spot The Donut Experiment is coming to Orlando

Posted By on Wed, Jun 20, 2018 at 11:25 AM

  • Photo via The Donut Experiment/Instagram
It would appear doughnuts are the latest addition to the "create-your-own" food craze.

The Donut Experiment has already created buzz at its three locations around Tampa, and now Orlando is going to get a taste.

The company filed plans for a storefront at 211 E. Michigan St. and hopes to open in September or October, reports the Orlando Sentinel.  This particular shopping plaza has been a hot spot as of late, housing locations of local favorites Gringo's Locos and Tin & Taco.

Here's how the Donut Experiment works:

Guests start with a plain cake donut and then choose from a variety of icings, including chocolate, vanilla, maple, caramel and classic glaze. Then, it's time for the good part: toppings. Some choices include the classics, like rainbow sprinkles and cinnamon sugar, as well as treats for the sweet and salty lover, such as bacon bits and sea salt. Or, for the child at heart: chunks of candy bars and fruity pebbles. 

There are also several specialty donuts, including the Key Lime, Daily Special and – wait for it – Sriracha.

