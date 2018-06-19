Bloggytown

Tuesday, June 19, 2018

Orlando area protests planned in response to Trump's policy of separating migrant children from parents

Posted By on Tue, Jun 19, 2018 at 6:50 PM

click image PHOTO VIA @DAVIDBEGNAUD/TWITTER
  • Photo via @DavidBegnaud/Twitter
If you happen to be part of the 66 percent of Americans who currently believe it's entirely disgusting and wrong to have your kids ripped from your arms over a misdemeanor, there's an upcoming nationwide protest you should be aware of.

Following intense backlash to the Trump administration's abhorrent policy to separate migrant children from the families at the border, the Families Belong Together protests will take place on June 3o at cities across the nation. 

Here in Orlando, the "Families Belong Together" event will be held on Saturday, June 30 at 2 p.m. outside of Marco Rubio's office (201 S. Orange Ave). You can RSVP here.

Rallies are also planned for DeLand, at the corner of New York Avenue and Woodland Boulevard at 10 a.m., and in Daytona Beach at International Speedway Boulevard and Beach Street at 11 a.m.

Nationally, 150,000 have already RSVP'd to these protests.

Meanwhile, our White Nationalist-in-Chief is using nearly 2,500 children's lives as bargaining chips for his border wall because he says immigrants "infest" our country and for some reason thinks seeking asylum is illegal. 
However, according to CBP documents obtained by MSNBC, 91 percent of the parents who've had their children removed at the border are first-time crossers being charged with a misdemeanor, which is the equivalent of getting caught with an invalid drivers license.

For the record, Trump's administration has so far denied the policy exists, then blamed the policy on Democrats, then defended the policy by saying it's a "deterrent," then backed the policy by quoting the Bible.

Let's also not forget that Donald Trump Jr. just liked a tweet saying the children currently being held in cages are "crisis actors."

