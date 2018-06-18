Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Monday, June 18, 2018

Bloggytown

Float in a pool and watch 'Jaws' on the big screen this summer at Winter Park's Dive-In Movie

Posted By on Mon, Jun 18, 2018 at 12:23 PM

click to enlarge gal_jaws.jpg
Ever thought about floating in a pool while watching animatronic sharks devour unsuspecting swimmers on a big screen? No?

For the brave ones, "Dive-In Movie" is coming back in Winter Park this summer, kicking off the event series at the Cady Way Pool with a screening of Jaws on Saturday, July 21 at 8:30 p.m.

Admission is free, and popcorn and drinks will be provided at no cost. Just come with your swimsuit and floater.

The family-friendly event is a part of the Parks & Recreation Department's Family Fun Program. As of now, there are no details for future Dive-In Movie nights.

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. The long, dark history of the now infamous Daytona Beach roller coaster Read More

  2. Hey dumbasses, Orlando actually has great restaurants Read More

  3. Orlando area renters need to earn at least $34,000 to afford a studio apartment Read More

  4. Four new hotels are now confirmed to be in the works at Disney World Read More

  5. Here's an extremely satisfying video of a massive implosion at a Florida power plant Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation