Float in a pool and watch 'Jaws' on the big screen this summer at Winter Park's Dive-In Movie
By Paola Perez
on Mon, Jun 18, 2018 at 12:23 PM
Ever thought about floating in a pool while watching animatronic sharks devour unsuspecting swimmers on a big screen? No?
For the brave ones, "Dive-In Movie"
is coming back in Winter Park this summer, kicking off the event series at the Cady Way Pool with a screening of Jaws
on Saturday, July 21 at 8:30 p.m.
Admission is free, and popcorn and drinks will be provided at no cost. Just come with your swimsuit and floater.
The family-friendly event is a part of the Parks & Recreation Department's Family Fun Program. As of now, there are no details for future Dive-In Movie nights.
