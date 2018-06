Float in a pool and watch 'Jaws' on the big screen this summer at Winter Park's Dive-In Movie

click to enlarge

Ever thought about floating in a pool while watching animatronic sharks devour unsuspecting swimmers on a big screen? No?For the brave ones, "Dive-In Movie" is coming back in Winter Park this summer, kicking off the event series at the Cady Way Pool with a screening ofon Saturday, July 21 at 8:30 p.m.Admission is free, and popcorn and drinks will be provided at no cost. Just come with your swimsuit and floater.The family-friendly event is a part of the Parks & Recreation Department's Family Fun Program. As of now, there are no details for future Dive-In Movie nights.