Disney donates to almost everyone, including nearly $1 million to 'proud NRA sellout' Adam Putnam

Yesterday, on the two-year memorial of Pulse, gun reform activists held "die-ins" across the country
at sites like Sen. Marco Rubio's Tampa office, the Capitol Building in D.C., and President Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.
Now, it appears that Disney will also get the "die-in" treatment.
The official Twitter account for National Die-In tweeted a not-too-subtle hint yesterday evening, saying, "Can you guess where we're going next?" with a photo of the classic Disney "D."
Pulse survivor and outspoken NRA critic Brandon Wolf responded to the post with a very appropriate GIF.
Why protest Disney? Well, National Die-In didn't say exactly. Though there are plenty of issues to choose from (like squashing unions, horrible pay
and banning press because of negative coverage
), most likely National Die-In wants to bring attention to the "Happiest Place on Earth" giving nearly $1 million over the last three years to self-described "proud NRA sellout" Adam Putnam.
Like Lakeland-based grocer Publix, which gave an unprecedented $670,000
to the GOP gubernatorial candidate over the last three years, the House of Mouse is a big supporter of Putnam.
According to public records, Disney Worldwide Services Inc. has donated $809,422.58
to Putnam's Florida Grown super-PAC since 2015. So far in 2018, Disney has given Putnam nearly $270,000.
Some have argued that any money given to Putnam is essentially money given directly to the National Rifle Association, and it's easy to see why. As Florida's Agricultural Commissioner, Putnam bragged about expanding the state's concealed weapon permits program then improperly licensed almost 300 concealed weapons permits
after an employee admitted she didn't know how to log in to the FBI background check system.
Putnam has a well-known history of attempting to loosen Florida gun restrictions
, but the GOP candidate also has a spectacular timeline of racist, anti-immigrant, anti-minority and anti-reproductive rights actions, which are too long to mention but you can read about here
.
Disney does sprinkle cash on just about any candidate or elected official, regardless of political affiliation. But as of late, any financial connection between a private company and Putnam is extremely toxic.
Since the tragic mass shooting back in February, when 17 students and teachers were gunned down at Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school, Parkland survivors like David Hogg and Emma Gonzalez have brought a tremendous amount of pressure to bear on companies to cut their financial ties with NRA-backed politicians like Putnam.
And so far it's worked, sort of. Following "die-ins" at some Publix locations (including in Orlando
) the popular grocer released a statement saying they were ceasing all political contributions. (However, a lobbying group funded almost entirely by Publix recently gave Putnam $100K
.) But overall, quite a few major companies have cut ties with the NRA
.
National Die-In didn't say exactly where or when the protests will occur, but it's highly likely Magic Kingdom will be on the shortlist.
