Billionaire Jeff Greene is willing to spend whatever it takes to win the Florida governor's race

Taking the Gov. Rick Scott route, Palm Beach billionaire Jeff Greene says he’s willing to shell out a chunk of his own fortune if it means he’ll win the governor’s mansion in November.
That says a lot coming from the 186th wealthiest person in the U.S., according to Forbes
, which estimated his net worth at $3.8 billion.
“[Scott’s] not exactly the guy you’d look to as an ideal political figure,” Greene told the Associated Press
. “He’s so far to the right, he doesn’t come off in a particular articulate or charming way, but what he does do is come up with $120 million and buries the Democrats.”
Greene continued: “We’re going to give all this money away anyway, what we really want to do is make a big impact and a difference in the world and make people’s lives better. Whether we spend $100 million, $50 million, $200 million – whatever it is, we will spend whatever it takes to make sure our message is heard at least equally to what the Republican message has been.”
Greene entered the Democratic gubernatorial field just less than three months prior to the Aug. 28 primary. His primary opponents include former congresswoman Gwen Graham, former Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine, Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum and Winter Park businessman Chris King, all of whom have been on the campaign trail for months.
Despite spending a whopping $30 million in the 2010 Democratic primary for the U.S. Senate, Greene took a shellacking from then-U.S. Rep. Kendrick Meek, who went on to lose to U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio in the general election.
