Blue, the raptor from 'Jurassic World,' is now at Universal Orlando

In celebration of the new film, Blue, the popular raptor trained by Chris Pratt's character, Owen Grady, is now on display at Universal's Islands of Adventure.According to Universal, guests can now come face-to-face with the "speedy thief" – that's what velociraptor means – at the "Raptor Encounter" and get a picture with the lifelike carnivore.Blue is also being brought to life at Universal Studios Hollywood.The newest film in the franchise,comes out June 22.