Blue, the raptor from 'Jurassic World,' is now at Universal Orlando
By Paola Perez
on Mon, Jun 11, 2018 at 1:59 PM
In celebration of the new film Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
, Blue, the popular raptor trained by Chris Pratt's character, Owen Grady, is now on display at Universal's Islands of Adventure.
According to Universal, guests can now come face-to-face with the "speedy thief" – that's what velociraptor means – at the "Raptor Encounter" and get a picture with the lifelike carnivore.
Blue is also being brought to life at Universal Studios Hollywood.
The newest film in the franchise, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,
comes out June 22.
