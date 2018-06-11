The Gist

Monday, June 11, 2018

Blue, the raptor from 'Jurassic World,' is now at Universal Orlando

Posted By on Mon, Jun 11, 2018 at 1:59 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA UNIVERSAL
  • Photo via Universal
In celebration of the new film Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Blue, the popular raptor trained by Chris Pratt's character, Owen Grady, is now on display at Universal's Islands of Adventure.

According to Universal, guests can now come face-to-face with the "speedy thief" – that's what velociraptor means – at the "Raptor Encounter" and get a picture with the lifelike carnivore.

Blue is also being brought to life at Universal Studios Hollywood.

The newest film in the franchise, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, comes out June 22.

