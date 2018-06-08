Suicides rates in Florida have risen over 10 percent, says new study

click to enlarge Photo via Adobe Images

Florida’s suicide rate increased 10.6 percent from 1999 to 2016, though most states saw larger increases, according to a new report from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.The report showed an overall 25.4 percent increase nationally during the period, with only one state —- Nevada —- seeing a decrease in its rate.With nearly 45,000 suicides across the country in 2016, the report described suicide as a “growing public health problem” and said a variety of factors may contribute to the increase.“Comprehensive statewide suicide prevention activities are needed to address the full range of factors contributing to suicide,” the report said.“Prevention strategies include strengthening economic supports (e.g., housing stabilization policies, household financial support); teaching coping and problem-solving skills to manage everyday stressors and prevent future relationship problems, especially early in life; promoting social connectedness to increase a sense of belonging and access to informational, tangible, emotional, and social support; and identifying and better supporting persons at risk (e.g., military veterans, persons with physical/mental health conditions).”In all, 25 states saw increases in their suicide rates topping 30 percent.