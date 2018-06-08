Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, June 8, 2018

Bloggytown

Suicides rates in Florida have risen over 10 percent, says new study

Posted By on Fri, Jun 8, 2018 at 11:07 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ADOBE IMAGES
  • Photo via Adobe Images
Florida’s suicide rate increased 10.6 percent from 1999 to 2016, though most states saw larger increases, according to a new report from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The report showed an overall 25.4 percent increase nationally during the period, with only one state —- Nevada —- seeing a decrease in its rate.

With nearly 45,000 suicides across the country in 2016, the report described suicide as a “growing public health problem” and said a variety of factors may contribute to the increase.

“Comprehensive statewide suicide prevention activities are needed to address the full range of factors contributing to suicide,” the report said.

“Prevention strategies include strengthening economic supports (e.g., housing stabilization policies, household financial support); teaching coping and problem-solving skills to manage everyday stressors and prevent future relationship problems, especially early in life; promoting social connectedness to increase a sense of belonging and access to informational, tangible, emotional, and social support; and identifying and better supporting persons at risk (e.g., military veterans, persons with physical/mental health conditions).”

In all, 25 states saw increases in their suicide rates topping 30 percent.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Orlando's first car 'vending machine' opened today Read More

  2. A 'Wizard of Oz' train opens in Central Florida this weekend Read More

  3. Daytona Beach among the country's worst cities to live in, says study Read More

  4. Parking a stroller at Disney World just got a bit more complicated Read More

  5. Universal will have a historic 10 houses at this year's Halloween Horror Nights Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation