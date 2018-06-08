Tip Jar

Friday, June 8, 2018

Pizzeria Roberti owner joining Henry's Depot food hall in Sanford

Posted By on Fri, Jun 8, 2018 at 12:42 PM

The back of Henry's Depot will feature and outdoor patio and bar - PHOTO VIA GOOGLE MAPS
  • Photo via Google Maps
  • The back of Henry's Depot will feature and outdoor patio and bar
Joseph Roberti, the owner of the well-received Pizzeria Roberti (read: Pizzeria Roberti's dough, made after an in-house ferment, lends their pies an upper crust), will open his new pizza concept, Grain & Ember, inside Henry's Depot this fall.

We alluded to the possibility of Roberti opening a pizza stall inside the food hall when we first announced Henry's Depot would be taking over the historic Sanford Railroad Depot.

Roberti says Grain & Ember's menu is still in development, but he'll serve wood-fired pizzas that will be "truly unique by way of uncommon flavor combinations, and by putting specialty ingredients on pies."

As far as his Chickasaw Trail operation is concerned, Pizzeria Roberti will undergo some changes.

Starting June 12, they'll stop serving 16-inch pizzas and pizza by the slice and focus on 12-inch personal pizzas and larger 18-inch pies.

Roberti is also working on a few other items including homemade Italian sausage, a sweet and savory "Central Florida"-themed pizza, a new fried mozzarella dish (think fresh mozzarella stuffed inside pizza dough then deep fried) and his version of French fries.

The items will debut next week.

In the meantime, follow Grain & Ember on Instagram.

