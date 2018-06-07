Orlando's first car 'vending machine' opened today

Carvana, an online dealership that allows customers to retrieve a new car from a "vending machine," opened today in Orlando.
The Orlando facility officially opened at 3511 Rio Vista Ave., near John Young Parkway and I-4.
To use the "vending machine," the buyer must first purchase the vehicle from Carvana's website. Instead of getting the car delivered to their home, the car is instead transported to the vending site the following day where the buyer is given a medallion to put into the coin slot.
From there, they can watch their new car descend the all-glass building like a gum ball.
This is the 11th Carvana vending machine nationally and the third in Florida, with sites also in Jacksonville and Tampa.
For those who are located outside the extended delivery area, Carvana will grant the buyer up to $200 to put toward a one-way ticket to the vending machine of the flier's choosing.
