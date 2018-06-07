Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, June 7, 2018

Bloggytown

Orlando's first car 'vending machine' opened today

Posted By on Thu, Jun 7, 2018 at 10:59 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA YOUTUBE
  • Photo via YouTube
Carvana, an online dealership that allows customers to retrieve a new car from a "vending machine," opened today in Orlando.

The Orlando facility officially opened at 3511 Rio Vista Ave., near John Young Parkway and I-4.

To use the "vending machine," the buyer must first purchase the vehicle from Carvana's website. Instead of getting the car delivered to their home, the car is instead transported to the vending site the following day where the buyer is given a medallion to put into the coin slot.

From there, they can watch their new car descend the all-glass building like a gum ball.


This is the 11th Carvana vending machine nationally and the third in Florida, with sites also in Jacksonville and Tampa.

For those who are located outside the extended delivery area, Carvana will grant the buyer up to $200 to put toward a one-way ticket to the vending machine of the flier's choosing.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. New craft beer and burger joint the Hangry Bison just opened in Winter Park Read More

  2. A Florida city is considering banning beer sales during state of emergencies Read More

  3. From Epcot to River Country, Disney is looking to build some of its boldest hotels ever Read More

  4. Universal Orlando extends BOGO ticket deal for Florida residents Read More

  5. Universal will have a historic 10 houses at this year's Halloween Horror Nights Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation