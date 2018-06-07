Bloggytown

Thursday, June 7, 2018

Bloggytown

Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings resigns to run for county mayor

Posted By on Thu, Jun 7, 2018 at 11:23 AM

click to enlarge SCREEN GRAB VIA FACEBOOK.COM/JERRYDEMINGS
  • Screen grab via Facebook.com/JerryDemings
At noon today, Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings will submit his letter of resignation to run for Orange County mayor.

Elected officials in Florida who are running for another office are required to resign no later than 10 days before the qualifying period begins for that election. The qualifying period for the Orange County mayoral race begins June 18.

Demings will challenge Rob Panepinto, Pete Clarke, Jose Datil Colom, Robert Edward Melanson and David Quiros.

Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs will not seek re-election due to term limits.

Demings, who’s currently in his third term, was first elected as county sheriff in 2008. Prior to sheriff, he served as the county’s public safety officer and was the Orlando Police Department’s first black police chief.

The primary election will take place Aug. 28, and the general election is Nov. 6.

Tags: , , ,

