Wednesday, June 6, 2018

A-Shop gets a name change and a show full of queer experimentalism for its first birthday

Posted By on Wed, Jun 6, 2018 at 1:05 PM

click to enlarge Nightspace
  • Nightspace
One year in, Vanessa Barros Andrade’s futuristic clothing shop-as-interzone is still in fine health, with a name change (A-Shop becomes Anime Fun Shop) but everything else fabulously intact. And what better way to celebrate than with a show? Anime Fun Shop began its run as a show space with an appearance by drag-noise performer Kurt Fowl, and one can see a direct through-line from that first live action to this anniversary affair with a distinctly stacked and distinctly queer lineup. Headlining you have dark-electronic alien Nightspace – celestial looks paired with icy synths and a vocal style that often calls to mind androgynous deathrockers – along with fellow New Yorker Bamban, a beautifully intricate exercise in meditative activism. Holding down the local end is the left-field techno of Andrea Johnson’s Bacon Grease, Gay-Z of the Femme Hop club nights and Channel 83, a new solo electro-freak project springing out of Problem Child. Many happy returns.

with Bamban, Gay-Z, Channel 83, Bacon Grease | 9 p.m. Friday, June 8 | Anime Fun Shop, 647 N. Mills Ave. | facebook.com/a999shop | $5-$10

