Orlando's Anna Eskamani received her NRA survey, which she then tossed in the recycling bin

Candidate questionnaire from the @NRA, sent to me a week before the two year mark of #Pulse. Hard pass, and heading to the recycle bin.

Anna Eskamani, a local Planned Parenthood official and Democrat running for a Florida House seat in Orlando, received this year's survey from the NRA asking candidates how they will respond to various gun reform issues.Responding in the most civil and responsible way possible, Eskamani says she tossed it in the recycling bin.The survey is part of the National Rifle Association's annual grading of public officials to see who will kiss the ring of the gun lobby for a coveted "A+" ranking. While many Democrats proudly display their "F" rankings, Eskamani is taking a hard pass on the whole system.Eskamani shared some of the details of the survey in a tweet this morning."Candidate questionnaire from the @NRA, sent to me a week before the two year mark of #Pulse. Hard pass, and heading to the recycle bin. @noNRAmoney #NeverAgain #sayfie #flapol" tweeted Eskamani.The candidate, who's running for House District 47, then tweeted pictures of the four-page questionnaire, which you can see for yourself below.Some of the questions include whether or not she would repeal parts of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act – specifically the three-day waiting period and the age limit of 21 years to purchase a gun.