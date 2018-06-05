Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, June 5, 2018

Bloggytown

Orlando's Anna Eskamani received her NRA survey, which she then tossed in the recycling bin

Posted By on Tue, Jun 5, 2018 at 3:44 PM

click image PHOTO VIA ANNA ESKAMANI/TWITTER
  • Photo via Anna Eskamani/Twitter
Anna Eskamani, a local Planned Parenthood official and Democrat running for a Florida House seat in Orlando, received this year's survey from the NRA asking candidates how they will respond to various gun reform issues.

Responding in the most civil and responsible way possible, Eskamani says she tossed it in the recycling bin.

The survey is part of the National Rifle Association's annual grading of public officials to see who will kiss the ring of the gun lobby for a coveted "A+" ranking. While many Democrats proudly display their "F" rankings, Eskamani is taking a hard pass on the whole system. 

Eskamani shared some of the details of the survey in a tweet this morning.

"Candidate questionnaire from the @NRA, sent to me a week before the two year mark of #Pulse. Hard pass, and heading to the recycle bin. @noNRAmoney #NeverAgain #sayfie #flapol" tweeted Eskamani.
The candidate, who's running for House District 47, then tweeted pictures of the four-page questionnaire, which you can see for yourself below.

Some of the questions include whether or not she would repeal parts of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act – specifically the three-day waiting period and the age limit of 21 years to purchase a gun.
 
click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ANNA ESKAMANI/TWITTER
  • Photo via Anna Eskamani/Twitter
click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ANNA ESKAMANI/TWITTER
  • Photo via Anna Eskamani/Twitter
click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ANNA ESKAMANI/TWITTER
  • Photo via Anna Eskamani/Twitter
click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ANNA ESKAMANI/TWITTER
  • Photo via Anna Eskamani/Twitter

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter. 

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Parking a stroller at Disney World just got a bit more complicated Read More

  2. From Epcot to River Country, Disney is looking to build some of its boldest hotels ever Read More

  3. Florida Sen. Bill Nelson wants to create a gun-tracing database Read More

  4. After months of setbacks, Orlando's famed Pirates Dinner Theater is finally ready to reopen Read More

  5. It would appear Universal Orlando accidentally leaked details for their new nighttime show Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation