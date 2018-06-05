The Heard

Tuesday, June 5, 2018

The Heard

DJ BMF turns Will's Pub purple for Prince's 60th birthday

Posted By on Tue, Jun 5, 2018 at 4:02 PM

click to enlarge Prince's 2016 passport photo
  • Prince's 2016 passport photo
DJ BMF has been celebrating Prince’s birthday with a night devoted to His Purpleness for several years now, but for what would have been the Artist’s 60th birthday, the annual celebration gets moved from Lil Indies to the big room at Will’s Pub. In addition to the hits, expect BMF to show off his collection of rarities, side projects and exclusive edits, along with a collection of video footage both classic and rare. Wear purple.

9 p.m. Thursday; Will’s Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $5; willspub.org

