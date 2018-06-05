After months of setbacks, Orlando's famed Pirates Dinner Theater is finally ready to reopen

click image
Image via Pirates Dinner Adventure | Facebook
Last fall, Orlando’s famed Pirates Dinner Adventure had its roof ripped off during Hurricane Irma, causing the 22-year-old dinner theater attraction to close for extensive repairs. More than 200 employees were let go as the attraction struggled to recover.
Image via Jerry McNeely | Facebook
The Pirates Dinner Adventure post-Hurricane Irma
By March, the attraction was readying to reopen, but then on April 9 a two-alarm fire
ripped through the roof of the building. Two construction workers attempted to put out the fast-moving fire but eventually, more than 15 percent of the roof structure, which had just been reinstalled, was damaged. The dinner theater had to once again push back its reopening and work to remodel, working to repair more than $200,000 in new damage.
Image via Pirates Dinner Adventure | Facebook
Luckily, the 46-foot-long replica 18th-century Spanish Galleon pirate ship where the majority of the show is focused wasn’t damaged by either incident though it was subject to the elements for weeks after Irma ripped off the roof just above it.
The remodel gave Pirates a chance to update their show and improve their offerings. They added larger seats, cutting nearly 100 seats out of the main venue. They also wrote an entirely new show which will have even more cast than the previous ones.
Now, after two major setbacks in what seems like a bad Bob’s Burgers joke, the dinner theater is preparing for its Grand Reopening on July 4th.
Multiple job fairs are planned throughout June with the dinner theater hoping to rehire many of those it was forced to let go after Hurricane Irma.
Currently, tickets are only available for the main dinner show. The two other shows, the adult orientated Treasure Tavern
experience and
the circus-themed clown-heavy The Cirque Magique
show, have yet to announce when or if they’ll reopen. All three shows have proven to be popular with visitors and locals alike, with all three scoring ratings on Facebook of at least 4 out of 5 stars with The Cirque Magique having a nearly perfect score of 4.9.
Tickets for the new Pirates Dinner Adventure
show begin at $35.95 for children ages 3 to 10 with adult tickets starting at $61.95. Tickets for July shows are on sale now.
