Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Monday, June 4, 2018

Bloggytown

More than 1,700 Confederate symbols remain in US, including 65 in Florida

Posted By on Mon, Jun 4, 2018 at 5:30 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY MONIVETTE CORDEIRO
  • Photo by Monivette Cordeiro
More than 1,700 symbols of the Confederacy remain in public spaces across the U.S., including 65 in Florida, according to a new report from the Southern Poverty Law Center.

The SPLC identified 110 Confederate symbols that were removed by local and state governments in the three years since the symbol was embraced by Dylann Roof, a white supremacist who killed nine African Americans at a Charleston church in 2015.

Last year, the City of Orlando removed the "Johnny Reb" Confederate statue at Lake Eola Park and relocated it to Greenwood Cemetery, making it one of the nine monuments removed in Florida. The Orange County School Board also voted to change Robert E. Lee Middle School to College Park Middle School. Orange County school officials are also considering changing the name of Stonewall Jackson Middle School.

click to enlarge The "Johnny Reb" Confederate statue at Lake Eola Park before it was removed - PHOTO VIA ORLANDOWEEKLY/INSTAGRAM
  • Photo via orlandoweekly/Instagram
  • The "Johnny Reb" Confederate statue at Lake Eola Park before it was removed
The SPLC report found that many of the 1,728 symbols still standing are protected by state law or civic leaders who "refuse to act in the face of a strong backlash among many white Southerners who are still enthralled by the myth of the 'Lost Cause' and the revisionist history that these monuments represent." The symbols include 772 monuments, 100 public schools, 80 counties and cities, 10 federal military bases and nine observed state holidays. Most of the remaining statutes are located in Georgia (115), Virginia (108) and North Carolina (97), although Florida is home to 26 monuments.

"These statues are not just stone and metal," former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu said in speech quoted by the report. "They are not just innocent remembrances of a benign history. These monuments purposefully celebrate a fictional, sanitized Confederacy; ignoring the death, ignoring the enslavement, and the terror that it actually stood for."

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.


Tags: , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida's SunPass toll system will be down a week for maintenance Read More

  2. John Waters just announced a Christmas show for Orlando Read More

  3. The country's first underwater museum is about to open off the coast of Florida Read More

  4. Mexican taqueria Agave Azul will open in Winter Park on June 18 Read More

  5. Parking a stroller at Disney World just got a bit more complicated Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation