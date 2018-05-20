Fringe 2018 review: ‘13 Dead Dreams of ‘Eugene’’ is a surreal, scary treat

click to enlarge

The Pink Venue is home this year to two – yes, two – musical ghost stories featuring unique visual and audio effects. Betweenand(see separate review), the former is the scarier and more complete production.Belying its title, the show is not really about the 13 stories. After all, each isn’t a full narrative but is instead either a musical interlude, an absurdist dream or a surreal nightmare. Sure, a couple of them are quite well-developed and truly chilling, such as the tune-filled “Water Under the Bridge” (where secrets are never forgotten) and a frightening tale of a deranged whistle-maker whose final crime is hollowing out human heads so the wind can moan through the skulls. But it’s the linking story that’s the best part: the fact-based account of the “mummy of Sabina, Ohio,” a corpse that went unburied for 35 years and bewitched the sleep of the townspeople.Ifgives you nightmares, blame Erika Kate MacDonald and Paul Strickland. Not only did they create this award-winning show that premiered at Minnesota’s Twin Cities Horror Festival in 2016, but they do just about everything themselves, from singing to narrating to executing the wizard-like shadow and flashlight effects with precision. Their artistry will haunt you.Theatre Mobile, Cincinnati, OH13 & Up – Mature Themes60 MinutesPink VenueSunday, May 20, 2018 @ 6:15 PMWednesday, May 23, 2018 @ 10:45 PMThursday, May 24, 2018 @ 7:15 PMFriday, May 25, 2018 @ 5:30 PMSunday, May 27, 2018 @ 4:45 PM