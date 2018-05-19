The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Saturday, May 19, 2018

The Gist

Fringe 2018 review: VarieTease's latest will hold you 'Spellbound'

Posted By on Sat, May 19, 2018 at 12:41 PM

click to enlarge varietease_spellbound_4x4.png
Ever since Carnivale debuted over a decade ago, VarieTease has been my can’t-miss dance company at Orlando Fringe, and their latest offering doesn’t disappoint. Troupe leader Blue says Spellbound – which features a flock of feathered harlequins in monochromatic clown makeup – is based on her experiences with EMDR therapy for post-traumatic stress. But you don’t need to understand any literal plotline to follow the emotional arc of this abstract, avian-inspired showcase of contemporary ballet.

Spellbound pushes the Venue’s light and sound systems to their limits, and as always, VarieTease’s latest introduced me to a wealth of new-to-me music, including hypnotic strains from Imogen Heap and Until the Ribbon Breaks. Blue herself barely makes a cameo in this production, but it’s a testament to her talented troupe – stalwarts Tymisha Harris, Megan Boetto and a returning Elaine Hoxie, with recent additions Amanda Cox and Katrina Anne Soricelli – that they can carry the show without her.

This is among the most mature, moving works in several years from one of Fringe’s favorite choreographers, so fly into the Black and fall under VarieTease’s spell.

BlueStar Presents: VarieTEASE … SpellBound
Blue LaLa Entertainment/ BlueStar
Orlando, FL
18 & Up – Mature Themes
60 Minutes
Black Venue
Thursday, May 17th 9:00pm
Friday, May 18th 7:30pm
Saturday, May 19th 6:00pm
Sunday, May 20th 6:00pm
Friday, May 25th 7:30pm
Sunday, May 27th 6:00pm
Location Details Fringe Festival Black Venue
The Venue
Ivanhoe Village
Orlando, FL
(407) 896-7365
Performance Space
Map
Check out ALL of our Fringe 2018 reviews at orlandoweekly.com/fringe2018

Tags: ,

Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Free
    The Orlando Fringe @ Loch Haven Park

    • Through May 28 free-$15

Related Locations

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. New map reminds us that Orlando remains incredibly segregated Read More

  2. Colonial Lanes will close forever next week Read More

  3. Cocoa Beach, Orlando's closest beach, will start allowing dogs this summer Read More

  4. Publix clarifies that they don't support the NRA, just self-described 'proud NRA sellout' Adam Putnam Read More

  5. Nominate your local favorites in Orlando Weekly's Best of 2018 readers poll Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation