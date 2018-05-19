Fringe 2018 review: VarieTease's latest will hold you 'Spellbound'

click to enlarge

Ever sincedebuted over a decade ago, VarieTease has been my can’t-miss dance company at Orlando Fringe, and their latest offering doesn’t disappoint. Troupe leader Blue says– which features a flock of feathered harlequins in monochromatic clown makeup – is based on her experiences with EMDR therapy for post-traumatic stress. But you don’t need to understand any literal plotline to follow the emotional arc of this abstract, avian-inspired showcase of contemporary ballet.pushes the Venue’s light and sound systems to their limits, and as always, VarieTease’s latest introduced me to a wealth of new-to-me music, including hypnotic strains from Imogen Heap and Until the Ribbon Breaks. Blue herself barely makes a cameo in this production, but it’s a testament to her talented troupe – stalwarts Tymisha Harris, Megan Boetto and a returning Elaine Hoxie, with recent additions Amanda Cox and Katrina Anne Soricelli – that they can carry the show without her.This is among the most mature, moving works in several years from one of Fringe’s favorite choreographers, so fly into the Black and fall under VarieTease’s spell.Blue LaLa Entertainment/ BlueStarOrlando, FL18 & Up – Mature Themes60 MinutesBlack VenueThursday, May 17th 9:00pmFriday, May 18th 7:30pmSaturday, May 19th 6:00pmSunday, May 20th 6:00pmFriday, May 25th 7:30pmSunday, May 27th 6:00pm