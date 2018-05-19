Fringe 2018 review: 'The Jurassic Parks' is more than a goofy spoof

click to enlarge

Sad-sack widower Terry Parks (Frode Gjerløw) and his children – sullen Jade (Maria Askew) and overeager Noah (Simon Maeder) – cordially invite you to a memorial service for their dearly departed ex-wife and mother. In lieu of prayers and flowers, be prepared to witness an impromptu re-creation of her favorite film, the Steven Spielberg classic, as their VHS tape has just gone missing.I went intoexpecting a goofy spoof, similar toorfrom Fringe 2016, and the Superbolt Theatre trio do deliver dead-on DIY parodies of all the film’s iconic moments, from the helicopter flight (done onstage with a drone) to Jeff Goldbum’s signature stutter, with an umbrella and knapsack imaginatively incarnating the Dilophosaurus and T-rex. Even if you don’t remember the movie well enough to understand every reference, it’s a joy watching these talented Lecoq-trained physical comics clomp around onstage as extinct herbivores.But even more importantly, I grew to care for this fractured family, whose underplayed dramatic arc toward reconciliation is genuinely touching.jumps past mere mockery to make a subtle statement about processing grief, which doesn’t get in the way of gut-busting laughs. Clever girl (and guys), indeed.Superbolt Theatre – London, U.K.7 & Up65 MinutesYellow VenueThursday, May 17th 7:00pmSaturday, May 19th 12:45pmSunday, May 20th 2:15pmWednesday, May 23rd 6:30pmFriday, May 25th 5:30pmSaturday, May 26th 3:15pmSunday, May 27th 3:00pm