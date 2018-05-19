Fringe 2018 review: 'The Jurassic Parks' is more than a goofy spoof

click to enlarge
Sad-sack widower Terry Parks (Frode Gjerløw) and his children – sullen Jade (Maria Askew) and overeager Noah (Simon Maeder) – cordially invite you to a memorial service for their dearly departed ex-wife and mother. In lieu of prayers and flowers, be prepared to witness an impromptu re-creation of her favorite film, the Steven Spielberg classic Jurassic Park
, as their VHS tape has just gone missing.
I went into Jurassic Parks
expecting a goofy spoof, similar to Triassic Parq
or DinoWorld
from Fringe 2016, and the Superbolt Theatre trio do deliver dead-on DIY parodies of all the film’s iconic moments, from the helicopter flight (done onstage with a drone) to Jeff Goldbum’s signature stutter, with an umbrella and knapsack imaginatively incarnating the Dilophosaurus and T-rex. Even if you don’t remember the movie well enough to understand every reference, it’s a joy watching these talented Lecoq-trained physical comics clomp around onstage as extinct herbivores.
But even more importantly, I grew to care for this fractured family, whose underplayed dramatic arc toward reconciliation is genuinely touching. Jurassic Parks
jumps past mere mockery to make a subtle statement about processing grief, which doesn’t get in the way of gut-busting laughs. Clever girl (and guys), indeed.
