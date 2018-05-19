Fringe 2018 review: Tales of terrifying trauma comprise 'I Think I'm Dead'

click to enlarge

After seeing, I can’t believe that Al Lafrance is still alive, after suffering through a childhood drowning, a life-altering untreated limb injury, decades of severe insomnia and a psychotic obsession with the movie. What’s even more surprising is that he manages to turn these tales of terrifying trauma into a machine-gun manic monologue that’s one of the fastest, funniest self-help shows I’ve seen at the Fringe.Lafrance’s one-man show is overstuffed with witty observations on mental illness, hilarious hurricane-survival anecdotes and egocentric existential philosophy. He’ll whipsaw from suicidal ideation to Billy Joel’s “Uptown Girl,” barely pausing for a swig of water before diving into his next near-fatal experience. Most amazingly, he maintained his composure and my attention throughout his preview performance, despite construction in the ceiling echoing off the Purple Venue’s dome like chili farts in a cathedral.Al warns us never to trust a “true story,” but I hope we’re living in a timeline where all these things really happened to Lafrance, and he’s finally rewarded for his journey with jam-packed audiences.Thunder Blunder – Montreal, Quebec, Canada13 & Up – Strong Language60 MinutesPurple VenueFriday, May 18th 10:00pmSaturday, May 19th 8:30pmSunday, May 20th 2:00pmWednesday, May 23rd 10:30pmFriday, May 25th 10:00pmSaturday, May 26th 6:30pmSunday, May 27th 4:30pm