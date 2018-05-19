The Gist

Saturday, May 19, 2018

The Gist

Fringe 2018 review: Tales of terrifying trauma comprise 'I Think I'm Dead'

Posted By on Sat, May 19, 2018 at 11:50 AM

click to enlarge ithinkimdead_4x4.png
After seeing I Think I’m Dead, I can’t believe that Al Lafrance is still alive, after suffering through a childhood drowning, a life-altering untreated limb injury, decades of severe insomnia and a psychotic obsession with the movie Fight Club. What’s even more surprising is that he manages to turn these tales of terrifying trauma into a machine-gun manic monologue that’s one of the fastest, funniest self-help shows I’ve seen at the Fringe.

Lafrance’s one-man show is overstuffed with witty observations on mental illness, hilarious hurricane-survival anecdotes and egocentric existential philosophy. He’ll whipsaw from suicidal ideation to Billy Joel’s “Uptown Girl,” barely pausing for a swig of water before diving into his next near-fatal experience. Most amazingly, he maintained his composure and my attention throughout his preview performance, despite construction in the ceiling echoing off the Purple Venue’s dome like chili farts in a cathedral.

Al warns us never to trust a “true story,” but I hope we’re living in a timeline where all these things really happened to Lafrance, and he’s finally rewarded for his journey with jam-packed audiences.

I Think I'm Dead
Thunder Blunder – Montreal, Quebec, Canada
13 & Up – Strong Language
60 Minutes
Purple Venue
Friday, May 18th 10:00pm
Saturday, May 19th 8:30pm
Sunday, May 20th 2:00pm
Wednesday, May 23rd 10:30pm
Friday, May 25th 10:00pm
Saturday, May 26th 6:30pm
Sunday, May 27th 4:30pm
Location Details Fringe Festival Purple Venue
Lowndes Shakespeare Center
Mills 50
Orlando, FL
(407) 896-7365
Performance Space
Map
Check out ALL of our Fringe 2018 reviews at orlandoweekly.com/fringe2018

Tags: ,

Jump to comments

  |  

Calendar

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

