Fringe 2018 review: 'An Excruciatingly Ordinary Toy Theater Show' is in fact extraordinary

Pittsburgh puppeteer Zach Dorn is nervous to the point of neurosis about his Orlando Fringe appearance, since our sister publicationpanned his Tampa Fringe appearance. But even if he gets off to an awkward start by flossing popcorn from his teeth for an opener, stick with him and you’ll be rewarded with one of the most wonderfully whacked-out experiences of this year’s festival.Dorn transforms anecdotes from his everyday life into pint-sized performances, which play out on flipbooks and miniature stages he’s made out of cardboard; the results resemble a pop-up storybook for clinically insane children. Zach’s surreal skits – which are projected on the theater’s upstage wall behind him – involve eating burritos in a strip-club parking lot, feeding sauerkraut to Chloe Sevigny, and his love/hate relationship with YouTube; the briefest, most inexplicable bit, is simply a wind-up turtle gyrating to Olivia Newton-John.Even if he appears at first to be a hot mess, Dorn’s precision in livestreaming his ingenious dioramas demonstrates a remarkable dedication to his craft. In his finale, Zach describes an obscure backstage video of Stevie Nicks as “a moment we weren't meant to see, and probably don’t deserve.” The same could be said about his exquisite, extraordinary show.Zach Dorn – Pittsburgh, PA18 & Up – Strong Language, Mature Themes60 MinutesBlack VenueFriday, May 18th 6:00pmSaturday, May 19th 1:30pmSunday, May 20th 3:00pmWednesday, May 23rd 7:30pmFriday, May 25th 6:00pmSaturday, May 26th 3:00pmSunday, May 27th 1:30pm