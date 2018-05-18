BØRNS and Florida native Twin Shadow will bring fall tour to Orlando

click image
Photo by Sara Feigin via BØRNS/Facebook
If you wanna fuel your "Electric Love," Orlando is the first stop on singer-songwriter and pop act BØRNS' fall North American tour.
"Overnight Sensation" Garrett Borns will be hitting the road to promote his sophomore album Blue Madonna
, joined by Florida native Twin Shadow. The tour comes to The Beacham
on Monday, Sept. 17, at 7 p.m.
Orlando Weekly
had the chance to sit and chat with Twin Shadow's George Lewis Jr. before he headlined a show at the Social back in October 2015.
"Every time I tour in Florida, I get a little closer to where I grew up," Lewis said.
George Lewis Jr.'s discography as Twin Shadow contains multiple full-length albums, mixtapes and collaborations, so fans can perhaps expect to hear a little bit of everything. His most recent album, Caer,
dropped on April 27.
Tickets for the all-ages show are on sale now.
