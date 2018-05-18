The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Friday, May 18, 2018

The Heard

BØRNS and Florida native Twin Shadow will bring fall tour to Orlando

Posted By on Fri, May 18, 2018 at 12:36 PM

click image PHOTO BY SARA FEIGIN VIA BØRNS/FACEBOOK
  • Photo by Sara Feigin via BØRNS/Facebook
If you wanna fuel your "Electric Love," Orlando is the first stop on singer-songwriter and pop act BØRNS' fall North American tour.

"Overnight Sensation" Garrett Borns will be hitting the road to promote his sophomore album Blue Madonna, joined by Florida native Twin Shadow. The tour comes to The Beacham on Monday, Sept. 17, at 7 p.m.

Orlando Weekly had the chance to sit and chat with Twin Shadow's George Lewis Jr. before he headlined a show at the Social back in October 2015.

"Every time I tour in Florida, I get a little closer to where I grew up," Lewis said.

George Lewis Jr.'s discography as Twin Shadow contains multiple full-length albums, mixtapes and collaborations, so fans can perhaps expect to hear a little bit of everything. His most recent album, Caer, dropped on April 27.

Tickets for the all-ages show are on sale now.

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Cocoa Beach, Orlando's closest beach, will start allowing dogs this summer Read More

  2. Colonial Lanes will close forever next week Read More

  3. Publix clarifies that they don't support the NRA, just self-described 'proud NRA sellout' Adam Putnam Read More

  4. Voter Restoration Act could add $365 million to Florida economy, says study Read More

  5. Florida judge weighs ban on patients smoking medical marijuana Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation