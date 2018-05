BØRNS and Florida native Twin Shadow will bring fall tour to Orlando

click image Photo by Sara Feigin via BØRNS/Facebook





If you wanna fuel your "Electric Love," Orlando is the first stop on singer-songwriter and pop act BØRNS' fall North American tour."Overnight Sensation" Garrett Borns will be hitting the road to promote his sophomore album, joined by Florida native Twin Shadow. The tour comes to The Beacham on Monday, Sept. 17, at 7 p.m.had the chance to sit and chat with Twin Shadow's George Lewis Jr. before he headlined a show at the Social back in October 2015."Every time I tour in Florida, I get a little closer to where I grew up," Lewis said.George Lewis Jr.'s discography as Twin Shadow contains multiple full-length albums, mixtapes and collaborations, so fans can perhaps expect to hear a little bit of everything. His most recent album,dropped on April 27.Tickets for the all-ages show are on sale now.